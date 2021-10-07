Missouri Bicentennial Photo Drive looking to expand state’s history

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Bicentennial Photo Drive is celebrating 200 years of statehood.

The event is sponsored by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s Missouri State Archives division.

Beginning on Oct. 4, 2021 and running through August, the public may submit up to seven images each, in an effort to expand Missouri’s photographic history.

Submissions will be added to the Missouri State Archives’ permanent collections, as well as on Missouri Digital Heritage under the “Latest Updates” section.

“We’re encouraging Missourians to share culturally significant photos tucked away in their closets, old trunks and shoeboxes or even on their cellphones,” said Missouri State Archivist John Dougan.

Online submissions can be uploaded at www.sos.mo.gov/BicentennialPhotoDrive.

