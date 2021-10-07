Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Lingering Clouds and Iso. Rain

Some patchy AM Fog
Another hot summer day in the Heartland!
Another hot summer day in the Heartland!(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:08 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thursday morning will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with temps in the upper 50s to low 60s. Areas of patchy fog are possible. A few lingering showers can occur during the morning with isolated showers and storms during the afternoon. Any precipitation activity will be focused in our northern counties which includes southern Illinois and northern portions of southeast Missouri. Primary hazards will be heavy rain and lightning. There will be sun shining through some clouds during the afternoon with high temps in the mid to upper 70s.

Drier air moves in tonight leaving us with a mostly sunny but warm Friday. A few showers are possible late Friday night into early Saturday. Most of the weekend will remain dry but very warm with the mid to upper 80s back and humid.

We are watching two frontal system to bring rain/storms next week: one on Monday and the other on Wednesday.

-Lisa

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
(Left to right) Edward Nuitall, Michael Wafford and Lyndell Wafford, all of Chicago, were...
3 arrested following multi-state police chase
Dominique Betts is wanted in connection to a shooting on Wednesday morning in New Madrid, Mo.
Man wanted in connection to New Madrid, Mo. shooting; considered armed and dangerous
The team ended their 2021 season with a 7-3 victory over the Gateway Grizzlies at Rent One...
Owners of Southern Ill. Miners to retire, 2021 was last season for team in Marion

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
A few isolated showers and storms possible through tomorrow.
Watch First Alert Weather at 10 p.m. 10/6.
First Alert Weather at 10 p.m. 10/6
Watch First Alert Weather at 6 p.m. 10/6.
First Alert Weather at 6 p.m. 10/6
Watch First Alert Weather at 5 p.m. 10/6.
First Alert Weather at 5 p.m. 10/6