Lingering Clouds and Iso. Rain

Thursday morning will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with temps in the upper 50s to low 60s. Areas of patchy fog are possible. A few lingering showers can occur during the morning with isolated showers and storms during the afternoon. Any precipitation activity will be focused in our northern counties which includes southern Illinois and northern portions of southeast Missouri. Primary hazards will be heavy rain and lightning. There will be sun shining through some clouds during the afternoon with high temps in the mid to upper 70s.

Drier air moves in tonight leaving us with a mostly sunny but warm Friday. A few showers are possible late Friday night into early Saturday. Most of the weekend will remain dry but very warm with the mid to upper 80s back and humid.

We are watching two frontal system to bring rain/storms next week: one on Monday and the other on Wednesday.

-Lisa

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.