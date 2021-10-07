Heartland Votes
First Alert: Isolated afternoon showers, storms possible

As cloud cover decreases throughout the afternoon, there will be peeks of sunshine.((Source: CNews/ Penny Hendry))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:40 AM CDT
(KFVS) - A few isolated lingering showers are possible this morning.

Some parts of the Heartland also have patchy fog.

Wake-up temperatures are in the upper 50s to low 60s.

A few isolated showers and storms are possible this afternoon in our northern counties, which include portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.

Storms could produce heavy downpours and lightning.

As cloud cover decreases throughout the afternoon, there will be peeks of sunshine.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Drier air moves in tonight.

Friday will be sunny and warm, but a few showers are possible late Friday night into early Saturday.

Most of the weekend will be dry, muggy and very warm with highs back in the mid to upper 80s.

Next week two frontal systems could bring more rain and storms on Monday and Wednesday.

