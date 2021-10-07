Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Egyptian Health Dept. reports 19 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

The Egyptian Health Department reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death as of...
The Egyptian Health Department reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death as of Thursday, October 7.(CDC via CNN Newsource, file)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death as of Thursday, October 7.

The newly reported death was a Saline County resident.

The newly reported positive cases include:

Saline County

  • Female - one under the age of 10, one in their teens, two in their 20s, two in their 30s and two in their 40s
  • Male - three under the age of 10, one in their teens, one in their 30s, one in their 40s and one in their 60s

Gallatin County

  • Female - one in their 70s
  • Male - one in their 70s

White County

  • Female - one under the age of 10
  • Male - one in their teens

As of Thursday, Saline County has had a total of 4,575 positive cases, including 69 deaths; White County has had a total of 3,000 positive cases, including 33 deaths; and Gallatin County has had a total of 868 positive cases, including seven deaths.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left to right) Edward Nuitall, Michael Wafford and Lyndell Wafford, all of Chicago, were...
3 arrested following multi-state police chase
From left to right: a spoon, a knife and a fork shaped persimmon seed halves.
Fork, knife or spoon: Checking persimmon seeds to predict winter weather
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
The winners of the program’s fourth drawing was announced on Wednesday.
Winners of 4th MO VIP drawing announced
Dominique Betts is wanted in connection to a shooting on Wednesday morning in New Madrid, Mo.
Man wanted in connection to New Madrid, Mo. shooting; considered armed and dangerous

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Saint Francis Medical Center closed its COVID-19 unit.
SoutheastHEALTH seeing fewer COVID-19 patients
The Southern Seven Health Department reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional...
28 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths reported in the Southern 7 Health Dept. region
Saint Francis Medical Center closed its COVID-19 unit.
Saint Francis closes COVID-19 unit