Egyptian Health Dept. reports 19 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death as of Thursday, October 7.

The newly reported death was a Saline County resident.

The newly reported positive cases include:

Saline County

Female - one under the age of 10, one in their teens, two in their 20s, two in their 30s and two in their 40s

Male - three under the age of 10, one in their teens, one in their 30s, one in their 40s and one in their 60s

Gallatin County

Female - one in their 70s

Male - one in their 70s

White County

Female - one under the age of 10

Male - one in their teens

As of Thursday, Saline County has had a total of 4,575 positive cases, including 69 deaths; White County has had a total of 3,000 positive cases, including 33 deaths; and Gallatin County has had a total of 868 positive cases, including seven deaths.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.