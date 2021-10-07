DOE appoints new member, reappoints 5 members to Paducah board

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The U.S. Department of Energy appointed one new member and reappointed five members to the Paducah Citizens Advisory Board.

They announced the addition of Eric Butterbaugh to the board on Thursday, October 7. He is a business intelligence analyst at Computer Services, Inc.

The five reappointed members will continue to serve on the board for the next two years.

Don P. Barger - retired public school teacher and presently serves at Chair of the Board

Phillip G. Brown - retired after working for more than 50 years at the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant

Victoria E. Caldwell - social media coordinator at Hancock’s of Paducah

William E. Murphy - retired professor from the University of Kentucky

Blake R. Summarell - financial advisor for Edward Jones

The Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant Citizens Advisory Board is a federally, chartered board to provide advice to DOE.

The CAB is comprised of up to 15 people from the western Kentucky and southern Illinois areas. Volunteer members can serve up to three consecutive two-year terms.

The Board meets the third Thursday of most months at 5:30 p.m.

