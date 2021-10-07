DEA agent killed during Amtrak shooting in Ariz. from Tri-State

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - The DEA agent who was killed during an Amtrak shooting in Arizona has ties to the Tri-State.

[DEA agent killed in shooting at Amtrak station]

The Mount Carmel Police Department offered their condolences to the family and friends of DEA Special Agent Michael Garbo, who was killed during that shooting on Monday.

They say Garbo was originally from Grayville, Illinois.

Officials with Mount Carmel Police Department say he served with the DEA since 2005. Before that, they say Garbo worked for the Nashville Metro Police Department.

Jody Hanisch, a former classmate of Garbo’s, took piano lessons from his mother growing up.

She says the whole city of Grayville is mourning together.

“We’re so honored by Mike, and I’m so proud of him and everything he’s accomplished in his life. In high school, he was like that too, he was very motivated and driven,” Hanisch said. “A very kind and beautiful person.”

Officials say he was a supervisor who worked for the DEA for more than 16 years, facing drug traffickers across the U.S. and Afghanistan.

Back at home, Grayville is hurting.

“Everyone just cares,” Hanisch said. “Even if you leave Grayville, and you’re gone for a while and you come back, you’re still part of that family and you’re still part of that town.”

In that town, Hanisch says they rally together to celebrate, and they rally together to mourn.

“So when you see people posting all of this on Facebook, talking or messaging and reaching out to each other, it’s not a shock or surprise because growing up in Grayville in that small town, you became a family,” she said.

Hanisch has fond memories of growing up with Garbo.

“It just brings a smile to my face because he had so many people that just really liked him,” Hanisch said. “He was just such a respectful, honorable, wonderful person.”

Grayville’s police chief Bobby Hatcher tells 14 News he and Garbo were good friends and that he was the type of officer you always wanted around.

