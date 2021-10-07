Heartland Votes
Advertisement

8 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.

The Perry County Health Department reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, October 7.
The Perry County Health Department reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, October 7.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, October 7.

The newly reported cases are:

  • 0-12 years - 0
  • 13-17 years- 4
  • 18-64 years - 3
  • 65 and up - 1

A summary of the cases in the county includes:

  • Active cases - 65
  • Released from isolation - 4,307
  • Deaths - 72

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, October 13

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
(Left to right) Edward Nuitall, Michael Wafford and Lyndell Wafford, all of Chicago, were...
3 arrested following multi-state police chase
The team ended their 2021 season with a 7-3 victory over the Gateway Grizzlies at Rent One...
Owners of Southern Ill. Miners to retire, 2021 was last season for team in Marion
Dominique Betts is wanted in connection to a shooting on Wednesday morning in New Madrid, Mo.
Man wanted in connection to New Madrid, Mo. shooting; considered armed and dangerous

Latest News

The Hamilton County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 case and one additional death...
1 new COVID-19 case, 1 additional death reported in Hamilton Co.
The winners of the program’s fourth drawing was announced on Wednesday.
Winners of 4th MO VIP drawing announced
New vaccine formula may be needed in 2022 to fight new COVID-19 variants
The seven-day positivity rate in Cape Girardeau County is 12.8 percent.
164 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death reported in Cape Girardeau Co.