28 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths reported in the Southern 7 Health Dept. region

By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths as of Thursday, October 7.

The newly reported deaths include a woman in her 50s in Hardin County and a man in his 60s in Johnson County.

The newly reported positive cases include:

  • Alexander County - 5
  • Johnson County - 3
  • Massac County - 12
  • Pope County - 1
  • Pulaski County - 2
  • Union County - 5

The health department also reported 13 newly recovered cases.

Six of the seven counties in Southern Seven’s region remain at the orange warning level.

