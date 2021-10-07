28 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths reported in the Southern 7 Health Dept. region

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths as of Thursday, October 7.

The newly reported deaths include a woman in her 50s in Hardin County and a man in his 60s in Johnson County.

The newly reported positive cases include:

Alexander County - 5

Johnson County - 3

Massac County - 12

Pope County - 1

Pulaski County - 2

Union County - 5

The health department also reported 13 newly recovered cases.

Six of the seven counties in Southern Seven’s region remain at the orange warning level.

10/07/21 – S7HD COVID-19 Update for the Southern Seven Region Southern Seven reports 2 new deaths as a result of... Posted by Southern Seven Health Department on Thursday, October 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.