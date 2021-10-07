28 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths reported in the Southern 7 Health Dept. region
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths as of Thursday, October 7.
The newly reported deaths include a woman in her 50s in Hardin County and a man in his 60s in Johnson County.
The newly reported positive cases include:
- Alexander County - 5
- Johnson County - 3
- Massac County - 12
- Pope County - 1
- Pulaski County - 2
- Union County - 5
The health department also reported 13 newly recovered cases.
Six of the seven counties in Southern Seven’s region remain at the orange warning level.
