2 facing rape, drug charges in Carlisle County, Ky.

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people are facing rape and drug charges after deputies responded to a report of a disturbance at a restaurant.

Carl Wecker, 19, of Murray, was charged with first-degree rape, promoting a minor under 16 in a sexual performance, use of a minor under 16 in a sexual performance, possession of a controlled substance first degree, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.

Alexis Davis-Mardis, 18, of Kirksey, was charged with first-degree rape, unlawful transaction with a minor in an illegal sex act, possession of a controlled substance first, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.

According to the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an Arlington, Ky. restaurant around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6 for a report of two people causing a disturbance.

When they arrived, they said Wecker and Davis-Mardis appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.

Deputies say Wecker admitted to throwing a bag of fentanyl-laced Xanax after he was told police were on the way.

They said Davis-Mardis told them she and Wecker had been fighting at a home in the Arlington area.

According to deputies, Wecker and Davis-Mardis met a juvenile female online and went to the home with the intent of having sex with her. They both admitted to performing sexual acts on the juvenile.

Deputies say Davis-Mardis told them she recorded the incident on her cell phone.

According to investigators, a forensic evaluation of the cell phones is pending.

Wecker and Davis-Mardis were taken a hospital where a search warrant was executed to get DNA evidence. They were then taken to the McCracken County Jail.

