1 new COVID-19 case, 1 additional death reported in Hamilton Co.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 case and one additional death on Wednesday, October 6.

The health department said a man in his 60s tested positive for the virus and five other patients are isolating at home.

There are no patients hospitalized at this time.

Currently, there have been 1,293 total reported cases in Hamilton County, including 23 deaths and 1,265 recoveries.

