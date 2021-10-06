Heartland Votes
Want $2,400? All you have to do is binge watch paranormal documentaries

The documentary streaming service is paying $100/hour for someone to watch the documentaries...
The documentary streaming service is paying $100/hour for someone to watch the documentaries and talk about them on social media.(Source: Pixabay)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One brave person has the chance to make $2,400 if they can make it through 24 hours of watching paranormal documentaries.

MagellanTV, a documentary streaming service, is paying someone $100/hour to watch the documentaries and talk about them on social media.

Applications are being accepted now through 5 p.m. Oct. 11.

Here is the list of what needs to be watched:

If you think you’re brave enough and able to binge the paranormal documentaries in 24 hours, apply.

