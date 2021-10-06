Want $2,400? All you have to do is binge watch paranormal documentaries
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One brave person has the chance to make $2,400 if they can make it through 24 hours of watching paranormal documentaries.
MagellanTV, a documentary streaming service, is paying someone $100/hour to watch the documentaries and talk about them on social media.
Applications are being accepted now through 5 p.m. Oct. 11.
Here is the list of what needs to be watched:
- “Sight Seers”
- “My Mum Talks to Aliens”
- “Confessions of an Alien Abductee”
- “Psychic Investigators”
- “Weird or What with William Shatner”
- “5th Dimension”
- “Boogeymen: Monsters Among Us”
- “Celtic Monsters”
- “The Other Side”
- “Halloween: Feast of the Dying Sun”
- “War on Witches”
- “Vampire Skeletons”
- “The Real Exorcist”
- “Haunting Australia”
- “Paranormal Egypt”
- “Dead Famous”
If you think you’re brave enough and able to binge the paranormal documentaries in 24 hours, apply.
