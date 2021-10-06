Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Surgeon accused of sending explicit messages to undercover officer posing as a minor

Mark Anthony Winchell.
Mark Anthony Winchell.(Chatham County Jail)
By Jessica Savage and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) – A surgeon is expected to face charges this week in connection to a sting operation that targeted adults accused of contacting children online for sexual activity.

WTOC reports Dr. Mark Winchell, an orthopedic surgeon in Savannah, Georgia, was wanted in a sting operation in which 17 other men were arrested, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office.

Winchell is accused of exchanging explicit messages with law enforcement officers posing as minors on social media apps.

He was arrested last week and is being transferred to another county to face charges of criminal solicitation of a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor and attempted dissemination of obscene material to a minor.

More than a dozen law enforcement agencies worked together on the month-long operation.

“Officers pretended to be underage teenagers as the suspects messaged them through apps. Some even had phone conversations with officers. After the suspect asked to meet with ‘the child,’ detectives were staged at a predetermined meeting spot to arrest them,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon explained.

Most of the messages featured sexually explicit language and images, according to Koon.

“The intent of these suspects during these communications is clear,” Koon said. “They were trying to persuade, entice or coerce someone they reasonably believed to be under the age of 18 to engage in sexual activity.”

Koon said no children were ever used or placed in danger during the operation.

Copyright 2021 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a helicopter crash in rural Delta, Mo. on Tuesday afternoon, October 5.
Some power outages reported after helicopter crashes, knocks down utility lines in rural Delta, Mo.
Sheriff Mark Dobbs said the victim is being held at the Butler County Justice Center.
Deadly Butler Co. shooting under investigation
Cairo Police are investigating an early morning shooting.
Man injured in early morning shooting
Devious Licks TikTok challenge of school restroom vandalized.
‘Desperate for attention’ teens warned against TikTok school challenges
House of Dallas County, Mo. man accused of kidnapping Cassidy Rainwater burns to the ground.
House of Dallas County, Mo. man accused of kidnapping Cassidy Rainwater burns to the ground

Latest News

A SEMI crash in a work zone is blocking westbound Interstate 24 in Trigg County, Kentucky...
SEMI crash in work zone blocks I-24 westbound in Trigg Co., Ky.
Police say they responded to a call on Tuesday, October 5 of a small child running around in...
Mayfield, Ky. woman facing charges after small child found in street alone, unclothed
The Department of Health and Human Services is releasing new ads where unvaccinated COVID-19...
Unvaccinated COVID survivors share their stories in new ads
Law enforcement officials in Arlington, Texas, are responding to a report of a shooting at...
Texas high school on lockdown amid reports of shooting