State officials grilled over report on missing foster kids

A House committee on Tuesday grilled social services administrators.
A House committee on Tuesday grilled social services administrators.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Missouri state lawmakers are seeking answers after a federal investigation found that nearly 1,000 foster children went missing in 2019, and at least one was sex-trafficked.

The report says Missouri doesn’t do enough to identify at-risk kids, take steps to prevent them from running away or find them once they go missing.

Missouri officials say state workers might have done more to find the children but just didn’t document their efforts.

Republican state Rep. Dottie Bailey of Eureka called the report’s findings “disturbing.”

