Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 24 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

The Southern Seven Health Department reported 24 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on...
The Southern Seven Health Department reported 24 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Wednesday, October 6.(Southern Seven Health Department)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) -The Southern Seven Health Department reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, October 6.

The health department also reported 25 newly recovered cases.

According to the health department there is also a total of 209 active cases.

They also said there is one additional death and currently 163 deaths total in the Southern Seven region.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a helicopter crash in rural Delta, Mo. on Tuesday afternoon, October 5.
Helicopter crashes, knocks down utility lines in rural Delta, Mo.
Sheriff Mark Dobbs said the victim is being held at the Butler County Justice Center.
Deadly Butler Co. shooting under investigation
(Left to right) Edward Nuitall, Michael Wafford and Lyndell Wafford, all of Chicago, were...
3 arrested following multi-state police chase
Cairo Police are investigating an early morning shooting.
Man injured in early morning shooting
Devious Licks TikTok challenge of school restroom vandalized.
‘Desperate for attention’ teens warned against TikTok school challenges

Latest News

A woman drops off some prescription drugs at the drug take back event in Harrisburg.
Drug take back event takes place in Harrisburg
The team ended their 2021 season with a 7-3 victory over the Gateway Grizzlies at Rent One...
Owners of Southern Ill. Miners to retire, 2021 was last season for team in Marion
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Artist Craig Thomas is painting the mural, along with a small crew.
Work continues on Cape Girardeau floodwall mural
The Vintage Now Fashion Show will be held on Saturday, October 9 at the Show Me Center in Cape...
Vintage Now Fashion Show returns