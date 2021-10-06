Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 24 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) -The Southern Seven Health Department reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, October 6.

The health department also reported 25 newly recovered cases.

According to the health department there is also a total of 209 active cases.

They also said there is one additional death and currently 163 deaths total in the Southern Seven region.

