SEMI crash in work zone blocks I-24 westbound in Trigg Co., Ky.

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A SEMI crash in a work zone is blocking westbound Interstate 24 in Trigg County, Kentucky.

This is near the 59 mile marker.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the truck driver reported he had a tire blowout which caused him to hit the centerline barrier wall in the work zone.

A tow truck is on the way and should have the rig pulled out of the area soon.

This could take until approximately 8:30 a.m.

To avoid traffic back-up, westbound drivers can take U.S. 68 Cadiz exit 65 interchange and heading west on U.S. 68. Drivers should follow the I-24 detour signs to KY 139 north to return to I-24 at exit 56.

