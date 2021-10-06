Heartland Votes
Advertisement

SEMI crash in work zone blocks I-24 westbound in Trigg Co., Ky.

A SEMI crash in a work zone is blocking westbound Interstate 24 in Trigg County, Kentucky.
A SEMI crash in a work zone is blocking westbound Interstate 24 in Trigg County, Kentucky.(Source: Google Maps)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A SEMI crash in a work zone is blocking westbound Interstate 24 in Trigg County, Kentucky.

This is near the 59 mile marker.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the truck driver reported he had a tire blowout which caused him to hit the centerline barrier wall in the work zone.

A tow truck is on the way and should have the rig pulled out of the area soon.

This could take until approximately 8:30 a.m.

To avoid traffic back-up, westbound drivers can take U.S. 68 Cadiz exit 65 interchange and heading west on U.S. 68.  Drivers should follow the I-24 detour signs to KY 139 north to return to I-24 at exit 56.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a helicopter crash in rural Delta, Mo. on Tuesday afternoon, October 5.
Some power outages reported after helicopter crashes, knocks down utility lines in rural Delta, Mo.
Sheriff Mark Dobbs said the victim is being held at the Butler County Justice Center.
Deadly Butler Co. shooting under investigation
Cairo Police are investigating an early morning shooting.
Man injured in early morning shooting
Devious Licks TikTok challenge of school restroom vandalized.
‘Desperate for attention’ teens warned against TikTok school challenges
House of Dallas County, Mo. man accused of kidnapping Cassidy Rainwater burns to the ground.
House of Dallas County, Mo. man accused of kidnapping Cassidy Rainwater burns to the ground

Latest News

(Left to right) Edward Nuitall, Michael Wafford and Lyndell Wafford, all of Chicago, were...
3 arrested following multi-state police chase
Heartland road projects.
Heartland road projects 10/5
Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to propeller driveshaft adjustments
Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to propeller driveshaft adjustments
The Federal Highway Administration issued a Finding of No Significant Impact for the Chester...
Transportation officials announce Chester Bridge finding of no significant impact