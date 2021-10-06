Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Scattered storms possible late this afternoon and evening, small chance for a strong storm or two

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Much of the Heartland will be dry through the afternoon hours, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible by the late afternoon and evening hours. Not everyone will see storms or rain, but where the storms do form, there is a small chance of a severe storm. The greatest threat will be a damaging wind gusts or some small hail. Right now tornado threat is very, very low. Tonight lows will drop back into the lower 60s in most areas, with a few showers and thunderstorm possible overnight. Much of the area will see dry weather on Thursday, with about a 30% chance for a few isolated showers. The weekend will be mainly dry, with very warm temperatures. Highs will top out in the mid 80s in most areas.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a helicopter crash in rural Delta, Mo. on Tuesday afternoon, October 5.
Helicopter crashes, knocks down utility lines in rural Delta, Mo.
Sheriff Mark Dobbs said the victim is being held at the Butler County Justice Center.
Deadly Butler Co. shooting under investigation
(Left to right) Edward Nuitall, Michael Wafford and Lyndell Wafford, all of Chicago, were...
3 arrested following multi-state police chase
Cairo Police are investigating an early morning shooting.
Man injured in early morning shooting
Devious Licks TikTok challenge of school restroom vandalized.
‘Desperate for attention’ teens warned against TikTok school challenges

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 10/6.
First Alert noon forecast for 10/6
Another warm and humid July day in the Heartland.
Scattered Rain & Storms Today
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 10/6
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 10/6
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Showers and storms likely tonight through tomorrow.