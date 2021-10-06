Scattered storms possible late this afternoon and evening, small chance for a strong storm or two

Much of the Heartland will be dry through the afternoon hours, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible by the late afternoon and evening hours. Not everyone will see storms or rain, but where the storms do form, there is a small chance of a severe storm. The greatest threat will be a damaging wind gusts or some small hail. Right now tornado threat is very, very low. Tonight lows will drop back into the lower 60s in most areas, with a few showers and thunderstorm possible overnight. Much of the area will see dry weather on Thursday, with about a 30% chance for a few isolated showers. The weekend will be mainly dry, with very warm temperatures. Highs will top out in the mid 80s in most areas.

