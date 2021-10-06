Heartland Votes
Scattered Rain & Storms Today

Warming Up By The Weekend....
Another warm and humid July day in the Heartland.
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:48 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Scattered rain and an isolated storm is possible during the morning hours. Otherwise, it will be cloudy with temperatures in the low to mid 60s during the morning. Isolated patchy fog may be possible in some locations. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s during the afternoon. We will monitor how quickly clouds can open up especially across Kentucky and Tennessee. Quickly warming air may result in additional scattered storms by the afternoon. These areas are outlined for the risk of an isolated severe storm.

Tonight, as the low-pressure continues to migrate northwest, this will limit rain changes in the southern half of the Heartland. A few light showers/isolated storms is possible, especially in our northern counties, during the first half of Thursday.

Heading into the weekend, high pressure will take control warming temperatures back up into the low to mid 80s.

-Lisa

