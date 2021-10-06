Heartland Votes
Project C.A.P.E. hiring event scheduled for Thurs.

The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce is hosting a hiring event from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce is hosting a hiring event from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you are looking for a job, the Shawnee Park Center is the place to be on Thursday afternoon.

The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce is hosting a hiring event from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be 25 employers at the event offering full-time and part-time work.

If you plan on attending, organizers ask that you bring a resume.

”Come prepared to do an on-site interview. There will be some employers there that are ready to do on the spot interviews if you are interested in getting a job tomorrow is the day,” said Kim Voelker, vice president of the Cape Chamber.

You can find a list of employers who will be at the hiring event below:

  • Candlewood Suites
  • Century Casino
  • Chateau Girardeau
  • City of Cape Girardeau
  • Community Counseling Center
  • Community Partnership
  • Effex at TG Missouri
  • Elara Caring
  • FCC Behavioral Health - Serenity Pointe
  • Havco Wood Products
  • Hutson’s Big Sandy Furniture
  • Jackson Hewitt
  • Minglewood Brewery
  • Missouri Veterans Home - Cape Girardeau
  • OnBoard, LLC
  • Paramount Staffing
  • Pepsi Mid America
  • Saint Francis Foundation
  • Semo Alliance for Disability
  • Southeast Correctional Center
  • Southeast Missouri State University
  • The Bank of Missouri
  • The Lutheran Home & Saxony Village
  • WSIU Public Broadcasting

Project C.A.P.E. is a hiring event designed to bring area employers and agency case managers together to solve local workforce issues. It stands for Connecting Area Partners for Employment.

It’s a collaboration between the Cape Chamber, Community Partnership of SEMO, First Call for Help, Workforce Development Board, Cape Adult Education & Literacy and others.

