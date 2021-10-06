Project C.A.P.E. hiring event scheduled for Thurs.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you are looking for a job, the Shawnee Park Center is the place to be on Thursday afternoon.

The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce is hosting a hiring event from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be 25 employers at the event offering full-time and part-time work.

If you plan on attending, organizers ask that you bring a resume.

”Come prepared to do an on-site interview. There will be some employers there that are ready to do on the spot interviews if you are interested in getting a job tomorrow is the day,” said Kim Voelker, vice president of the Cape Chamber.

You can find a list of employers who will be at the hiring event below:

Candlewood Suites

Century Casino

Chateau Girardeau

City of Cape Girardeau

Community Counseling Center

Community Partnership

Effex at TG Missouri

Elara Caring

FCC Behavioral Health - Serenity Pointe

Havco Wood Products

Hutson’s Big Sandy Furniture

Jackson Hewitt

Minglewood Brewery

Missouri Veterans Home - Cape Girardeau

OnBoard, LLC

Paramount Staffing

Pepsi Mid America

Saint Francis Foundation

Semo Alliance for Disability

Southeast Correctional Center

Southeast Missouri State University

The Bank of Missouri

The Lutheran Home & Saxony Village

WSIU Public Broadcasting

Project C.A.P.E. is a hiring event designed to bring area employers and agency case managers together to solve local workforce issues. It stands for Connecting Area Partners for Employment.

It’s a collaboration between the Cape Chamber, Community Partnership of SEMO, First Call for Help, Workforce Development Board, Cape Adult Education & Literacy and others.

