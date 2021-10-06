Project C.A.P.E. hiring event scheduled for Thurs.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you are looking for a job, the Shawnee Park Center is the place to be on Thursday afternoon.
The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce is hosting a hiring event from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
There will be 25 employers at the event offering full-time and part-time work.
If you plan on attending, organizers ask that you bring a resume.
”Come prepared to do an on-site interview. There will be some employers there that are ready to do on the spot interviews if you are interested in getting a job tomorrow is the day,” said Kim Voelker, vice president of the Cape Chamber.
You can find a list of employers who will be at the hiring event below:
- Candlewood Suites
- Century Casino
- Chateau Girardeau
- City of Cape Girardeau
- Community Counseling Center
- Community Partnership
- Effex at TG Missouri
- Elara Caring
- FCC Behavioral Health - Serenity Pointe
- Havco Wood Products
- Hutson’s Big Sandy Furniture
- Jackson Hewitt
- Minglewood Brewery
- Missouri Veterans Home - Cape Girardeau
- OnBoard, LLC
- Paramount Staffing
- Pepsi Mid America
- Saint Francis Foundation
- Semo Alliance for Disability
- Southeast Correctional Center
- Southeast Missouri State University
- The Bank of Missouri
- The Lutheran Home & Saxony Village
- WSIU Public Broadcasting
Project C.A.P.E. is a hiring event designed to bring area employers and agency case managers together to solve local workforce issues. It stands for Connecting Area Partners for Employment.
It’s a collaboration between the Cape Chamber, Community Partnership of SEMO, First Call for Help, Workforce Development Board, Cape Adult Education & Literacy and others.
