Owners of Southern Ill. Miners to retire, 2021 was last season for team in Marion

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The longtime owners of the Southern Illinois Miners announced they are retiring and 2021 was the last season the team will be playing in Marion.

The announcement was posted on the team’s Facebook page on Wednesday, October 6.

Jayne and John Simmons Announce Retirement from Professional Baseball in Marion, Illinois Marion, Illinois – Wednesday,... Posted by Southern Illinois Miners on Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Jayne and John Simmons announced they were retiring from Frontier League baseball ownership.

“This is a bittersweet decision for us,” the Simmons said on the Miners website. “We love the southern Illinois community and our family roots run deep here. We appreciate the years of support we have enjoyed from baseball fans, civic leaders, business owners, vendors and the City of Marion. We are at a time in our lives where we really would like to spend more time with our children and grandchildren.”

Jayne Simmons called Rent One Park a “wonderful asset to the community” with potential as a multi-use facility.

She said they will share more information about the stadium in the coming months.

“John and I would like to express our deepest appreciation to the loyal baseball fans, host families, season ticket holders, the City of Marion, local businesses, our sponsors like Rent One and all of the people who helped us create a generation of baseball memories here in southern Illinois,” she continued. “We will continue to look for meaningful ways to support Marion and the region.”

The City of Marion released this statement on Wednesday:

“In response to today’s news that Southern Illinois Miners baseball will not return, we would like to thank John and Jayne Simmons for their commitment to and investment in Marion over the last 15 years. We have all enjoyed watching Miners’ baseball and will forever be grateful for the friendships forged with Mike Pinto, Miners’ staff and players over the last decade and a half.

“Rent One Park will continue to be an important part of Marion’s future. While we are saddened by today’s news, we understand it is a business decision and we will continue to ensure that the stadium remains a dynamic asset for our region. We are excited to work with the Simmons’ and any future stakeholders on the future vitality of Rent One Park.

“On behalf of a grateful community, we thank the Simmons family, the Miners’ organization and their sponsors for the wonderful times and growth we have all enjoyed.”

According to the Miners’ website, the Simmons brought baseball back to the area in 2007. Rent One Park was built for the team’s inaugural season.

The team ended their 2021 season with a 7-3 victory over the Gateway Grizzlies at Rent One Park, finishing with a record of 54 wins and 42 losses.

