New Coats, New Hope campaign kicks off in southern Ill.

The New Coats, New Hope campaign’s goal for 2021 is 525 coats.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The New Coats, New Hope campaign is raising money to buy new coats for children.

Donations will buy new, winter coats for children ages 3 to 16 living in the lower 45 counties of Illinois. They are purchased through the nonprofit organization Operation Warm.

According to organizers, the coats will be distributed to kids through the Children’s Medical and Mental Health Resource Network in Anna, Arrowleaf in Vienna and all Southern 7 Head Start locations.

You can sponsor a coat for $20, but any monetary contribution is appreciated. Make an online donation here. The deadline to donate is December 10.

Each year, Postal Pal in Anna donates shipping of the coats. Organizers said this allows 100 percent of all donations to go directly to buying the coats.

They said Shawnee Mass Transit District in Vienna and Anna will help deliver coats to their distribution sites.

