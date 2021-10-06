Heartland Votes
Mayfield, Ky. woman facing charges after small child found in street alone, unclothed

By Amber Ruch
Oct. 6, 2021
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is facing charges after a small child was found alone in the street unclothed.

Police say they responded to a call on Tuesday, October 5 of a small child running around in the street alone and unclothed.

Lupe Cawthon, 26, was arrested on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to police, the child was placed with a relative.

Cawthon was also served a bench warrant out of Graves County for failure to appear for the underlying charge of first-degree bail jumping.

She was taken to the Graves County Jail.

