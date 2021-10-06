Mayfield, Ky. woman facing charges after small child found in street alone, unclothed
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is facing charges after a small child was found alone in the street unclothed.
Police say they responded to a call on Tuesday, October 5 of a small child running around in the street alone and unclothed.
Lupe Cawthon, 26, was arrested on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to police, the child was placed with a relative.
Cawthon was also served a bench warrant out of Graves County for failure to appear for the underlying charge of first-degree bail jumping.
She was taken to the Graves County Jail.
