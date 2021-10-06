Heartland Votes
Man wanted in connection to New Madrid, Mo. shooting; considered armed and dangerous

Dominique Betts is wanted in connection to a shooting on Wednesday morning in New Madrid, Mo.
Dominique Betts is wanted in connection to a shooting on Wednesday morning in New Madrid, Mo.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is wanted in connection to a shooting on Wednesday morning, October 6.

Dominique Betts is wanted for unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of firearm.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, officers were called to the 400 block of Semo Drive just before 8 a.m. for a report of gunshots in the neighborhood.

When they arrived, witnesses told them the driver of a blue car was firing shots at a white car, and that someone in the white car was shooting back.

Both vehicles left the scene before the officers arrived.

Police said no injuries were reported.

They said several spent shell casings were recovered and the incident was caught on surveillance video.

Anyone with information on Betts’ whereabouts is asked to contact the New Madrid Police Department at 573-748-5226 or the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department at 573-748-2516.

