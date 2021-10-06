House Fire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau fire department was called to 16 North Henderson on Tuesday, October 5.

According to Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Randy Morris, when they arrived smoke was in the middle of the street.

The Fire department then located the home where they spotted heavy smoke coming from the front building with fire in the rear bedroom.

The fire department said they started searching the home after getting reports of squatters inside.

After searching the home the firefighters did not find any victims.

A working fire was called to have mutual aid companies cover the city.

Fire Chief Randy Morris said currently the fire is considered to be suspicious and the state fire marshal has been called in to investigate.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.