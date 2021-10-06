Heartland Votes
Gov. Beshear to hold Team Kentucky update Thurs.

Current incidence rate for COVID-19 in Kentucky, as of Wednesday, October 6.
Current incidence rate for COVID-19 in Kentucky, as of Wednesday, October 6.(Kentucky Dept. for Public Health)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Thursday, October 7.

He will update Kentuckians on a variety of topics, including economic development and infrastructure improvements, along with the coronavirus in the commonwealth, the Delta variant and vaccinations against COVID-19.

The briefing will be at 11:30 a.m. in the Capitol.

Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky

As of Wednesday, Oct. 6, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 2,696 cases of COVID-19 and 51 additional deaths.

The positivity rate is 9.11 percent.

Currently, 1,634 Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 476 are in the ICU and 314 are on ventilators.

