Gov. Beshear to hold Team Kentucky update Thurs.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Thursday, October 7.

He will update Kentuckians on a variety of topics, including economic development and infrastructure improvements, along with the coronavirus in the commonwealth, the Delta variant and vaccinations against COVID-19.

The briefing will be at 11:30 a.m. in the Capitol.

Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky

As of Wednesday, Oct. 6, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 2,696 cases of COVID-19 and 51 additional deaths.

The positivity rate is 9.11 percent.

Currently, 1,634 Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 476 are in the ICU and 314 are on ventilators.

