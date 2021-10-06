Heartland Votes
Global War on Terror flag coming to Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial

The Global War on Terror flag will be displayed at the museum at the Missouri National Veterans...
The Global War on Terror flag will be displayed at the museum at the Missouri National Veterans Memorial October 19-26.(Noelle Williams. KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Global War on Terror flag will be displayed at the museum at the Missouri National Veterans Memorial.

It will be at the memorial in Perryville October 19-26.

Veterans & Athletes United’s flag is a 28-foot-wide by 6-foot-tall American flag symbolizing the shape of the flag when draped on a fallen service member’s casket. It is formed of more than 7,000 dog tags of all those who have fallen in the Global War on Terror.

There are also 50 gold stars honoring all Gold Star families nationwide.

Displayed in front of the flag is a battlefield cross sculpted from mahogany.

Veterans & Athletes United is an all-volunteer non-profit organization whose mission is “To empower wounded, injured and ill veterans to fully live their lives and honor our fallen military heroes.”

Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial is located at 1172 Veterans Memorial Parkway in Perryville, Mo.

