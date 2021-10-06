Heartland Votes
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 36 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 36 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Wednesday, October 6.(.)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) -The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 36 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Wednesday, October 6.

The health department said a Williamson County woman in her 50s passed away from the virus.

A summary of cases includes:

Williamson County:

  • New cases - 28
    • Females: two girls under the age of 10, two teenagers, four women in their 20s, two women in their 30s, one woman in her 40s, two women in their 50s, two women in their 60s, one woman in her 70s and two women in their 80s.
    • Males: four boys under the age of 10, two teenagers, one main in his 20s, one man in his 50s, one man in his 60s and one man in his 70s.
  • New death - 1
  • Total cases - 12,478
  • Total deaths - 155
  • Total recoveries - 11,478

Franklin County:

  • New cases - 8
    • Females: one woman in her 50s, one woman in her 60s and one woman in her 70s
    • Males: two teenagers, one man in his 20s, one man in his 40s and one man in his 70s
  • Total cases -7,293
  • Total deaths - 96
  • Total recoveries - 6,869

