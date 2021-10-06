Heartland Votes
Former Mo. state representative joins Saint Francis Healthcare System Board

Kathy Swan joins the Board after her tenure as a Missouri state representative.
Kathy Swan joins the Board after her tenure as a Missouri state representative.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Saint Francis Healthcare System announced a new Board member on Wednesday, October 6.

“Kathy’s background as a registered nurse and her political experience make her a great advocate for the Healthcare System and an exceptional addition to the Board,” said Dr. Maryann Reese, president and chief executive officer of Saint Francis. “She is deeply familiar with our Healthcare System, and it is a pleasure to have her service to the Board.”

The Healthcare System Board works with the executive team on strategic development. Board members serve for a term of three years, with the potential for three more three-year terms.

Swan and her husband, Reg, live in Cape Girardeau.

