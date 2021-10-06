Fork, knife or spoon: Checking persimmon seeds to predict winter weather

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Do you check persimmon seeds to predict winter weather? The Missouri Department of Conservation calls the folklore fun, but not necessarily accurate.

According to the department, the myth dictates that you split the seed lengthwise and look inside.

A spoon shape is said to represent a scoop and predicts that you’ll be scooping a lot of snow.

A knife shape is said to represent an extremely cold winter that cuts through you like a knife.

The last shape, a fork, is said to forecast a mild winter.

According to the MDC, while some people swear by it, it’s not a reliable way to determine the type of winter weather you can expect.

As a tip, they said it’s best to let the seeds dry for a day or two before using a pair of pliers to crack them in two. Otherwise, the seeds can be slippery and tough.

While they may not be able to forecast the future, the department of conservation said persimmon trees have many benefits.

They said it’s a great source of food and gives wildlife an extra boost when they’re preparing for winter.

If you’re eating the fruit yourself, they said to make sure you wait until it’s ripe. Persimmons can be bitter if eaten too early.

