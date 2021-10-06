Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Fork, knife or spoon: Checking persimmon seeds to predict winter weather

From left to right: a spoon, a knife and a fork shaped persimmon seed halves.
From left to right: a spoon, a knife and a fork shaped persimmon seed halves.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Do you check persimmon seeds to predict winter weather? The Missouri Department of Conservation calls the folklore fun, but not necessarily accurate.

According to the department, the myth dictates that you split the seed lengthwise and look inside.

A spoon shape is said to represent a scoop and predicts that you’ll be scooping a lot of snow.

A knife shape is said to represent an extremely cold winter that cuts through you like a knife.

The last shape, a fork, is said to forecast a mild winter.

According to the MDC, while some people swear by it, it’s not a reliable way to determine the type of winter weather you can expect.

As a tip, they said it’s best to let the seeds dry for a day or two before using a pair of pliers to crack them in two. Otherwise, the seeds can be slippery and tough.

While they may not be able to forecast the future, the department of conservation said persimmon trees have many benefits.

They said it’s a great source of food and gives wildlife an extra boost when they’re preparing for winter.

If you’re eating the fruit yourself, they said to make sure you wait until it’s ripe. Persimmons can be bitter if eaten too early.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a helicopter crash in rural Delta, Mo. on Tuesday afternoon, October 5.
Helicopter crashes, knocks down utility lines in rural Delta, Mo.
Sheriff Mark Dobbs said the victim is being held at the Butler County Justice Center.
Deadly Butler Co. shooting under investigation
(Left to right) Edward Nuitall, Michael Wafford and Lyndell Wafford, all of Chicago, were...
3 arrested following multi-state police chase
Cairo Police are investigating an early morning shooting.
Man injured in early morning shooting
Devious Licks TikTok challenge of school restroom vandalized.
‘Desperate for attention’ teens warned against TikTok school challenges

Latest News

Dominique Betts is wanted in connection to a shooting on Wednesday morning in New Madrid, Mo.
Man wanted in connection to New Madrid, Mo. shooting; considered armed and dangerous
The team ended their 2021 season with a 7-3 victory over the Gateway Grizzlies at Rent One...
Owners of Southern Ill. Miners to retire, 2021 was last season for team in Marion
Cardinals gear is a hot item at Plato's closet in Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau businesses impacted by Cardinals winning season
Local Businesses get impacted by the Cardinals gams.
St. Louis Cardinals game brings in good business
The last game was played for the Southern Illinois Miners.
Southern Ill. Marion plays their last game