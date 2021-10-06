First Alert: Scattered rain, storms

Heartland Votes
Today is looking soggy with scattered rain and storms.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:02 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Scattered rain and an isolated storm is possible this morning.

Skies will be cloudy and there will likely be a break in activity during the early afternoon hours.

More scattered rain and storms could develop later in the day.

An isolated severe storm is possible for some areas in Kentucky and Tennessee.

Afternoon highs will be muggy in the mid 70s.

Tonight, as the low-pressure continues to push northwest, rain chances will be limited in the southern half of the Heartland.

A few light showers and isolated storms remain possible, especially in our northern counties, during the first half of Thursday.

Heading into the weekend, it will be drier and warmer with temperatures back up into the low to mid 80s.

