A few isolated showers and storms possible through tomorrow.

By Grant Dade
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We are still monitoring an area of low pressure across southern Missouri. The flow around this system is producing a few isolated showers and storms moving from southeast to northwest. Most of this activity will remain weak and severe weather is not expected at this time. Lows by morning will range from the upper 50s west to middle 60s east.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a few isolated showers and storms. Most of the activity will be across the northern half on the Heartland. Drier air will begin to move into the area late in the afternoon. Highs will reach the middle to upper 70s.

