Drug take-back event takes place in Harrisburg, Ill.

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - A free, drug take-back program was held in Harrisburg on Wednesday, October 6.

It gave people a chance to get rid of their unwanted prescriptions, along with other medications they don’t have a need for anymore.

Illinois State Representative Patrick Windhorst teamed up with Harrisburg police to collect the drugs.

Windhorst said it’s important they are collected and disposed of properly.

“The safe disposal of prescription drugs will help reduce misuse, as well as hopefully fight addiction,” Illinois State Representative Patrick Windhorst said. “The other thing, it’s good for the environment to make sure that those chemicals don’t get into our water supply. That may occur if they are just thrown away or flushed down the toilet.”

He also said it’s important they are not potentially misused in a way that could cause a person harm.

“Prescription drugs have a tendency to collect in a person’s cabinet or their home,” Windhorst said. “That can create a situation where they may get in the wrong hands, people that aren’t supposed to have them or it would be unsafe for them to take them. This just pulls these away from people that may misuse them or potentially even abuse them.”

If you missed this event, you have another chance.

Illinois State Representative Dave Severin will partner with Marion police for a free drug take back program on Thursday, October 7, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Marion Police Department.

