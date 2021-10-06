Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Drug take-back event takes place in Harrisburg, Ill.

By Mike Mohundro
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - A free, drug take-back program was held in Harrisburg on Wednesday, October 6.

It gave people a chance to get rid of their unwanted prescriptions, along with other medications they don’t have a need for anymore.

Illinois State Representative Patrick Windhorst teamed up with Harrisburg police to collect the drugs.

Windhorst said it’s important they are collected and disposed of properly.

“The safe disposal of prescription drugs will help reduce misuse, as well as hopefully fight addiction,” Illinois State Representative Patrick Windhorst said. “The other thing, it’s good for the environment to make sure that those chemicals don’t get into our water supply. That may occur if they are just thrown away or flushed down the toilet.”

He also said it’s important they are not potentially misused in a way that could cause a person harm.

“Prescription drugs have a tendency to collect in a person’s cabinet or their home,” Windhorst said. “That can create a situation where they may get in the wrong hands, people that aren’t supposed to have them or it would be unsafe for them to take them. This just pulls these away from people that may misuse them or potentially even abuse them.”

If you missed this event, you have another chance.

Illinois State Representative Dave Severin will partner with Marion police for a free drug take back program on Thursday, October 7, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Marion Police Department.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a helicopter crash in rural Delta, Mo. on Tuesday afternoon, October 5.
Helicopter crashes, knocks down utility lines in rural Delta, Mo.
Sheriff Mark Dobbs said the victim is being held at the Butler County Justice Center.
Deadly Butler Co. shooting under investigation
(Left to right) Edward Nuitall, Michael Wafford and Lyndell Wafford, all of Chicago, were...
3 arrested following multi-state police chase
Cairo Police are investigating an early morning shooting.
Man injured in early morning shooting
Devious Licks TikTok challenge of school restroom vandalized.
‘Desperate for attention’ teens warned against TikTok school challenges

Latest News

The team ended their 2021 season with a 7-3 victory over the Gateway Grizzlies at Rent One...
Owners of Southern Ill. Miners to retire, 2021 was last season for team in Marion
On Wednesday, October 6, the Egyptian Health Department reported 13 new positive cases of...
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 13 new cases of COVID-19
The owners of the Southern Ill. Miners announced on Wednesday, October 6, that they are...
Owners of Southern Ill. Miners are leaving
Community members in Harrisburg, Ill. have a chance to get ride of unwanted drugs with the Drug...
Drug Take Back event held on Wed.