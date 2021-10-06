Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Cleveland family terrorized by 3 men who took their dog at gunpoint

By Harry Boomer
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Leatha McIntosh, her baby daughter, and the child’s father, Andre Steele, were confronted at gunpoint in their Cleveland home on Monday.

Dog thieves demanded the 3-year-old red-nosed pitbull named Missy Lynn under threat of killing the family.

They surrendered the dog and are alive to talk about it.

Steele said he was walking Missy Lynn when a man on a bike confronted him and claimed the dog was his.

Dog thieves get away with taking a family's dog
Dog thieves get away with taking a family's dog(900 block of Wheelock Road, Cleveland)

Steele refused to give up his family pet.

The man followed him home and then came back with reinforcements.

Andre Steele said his job is to protect his family.

“Two dudes had guns. Wanted me and her to come outside while my daughter was right there. So, we just gave up the dog because they had the gun pulled out on us. We couldn’t do nothing.”

Leatha McIntosh feared for her life and that of her family’s too.

“I was terrified. It was either give up the dog or all of us get buried. I have to do what I have to do as a mother, give them the d*** dog. I’m not burying my child. I’m not burying him. I’m not burying myself.”

Held up at gunpoint, their dog Missy Lynn taken
Held up at gunpoint, their dog Missy Lynn taken(900 block of Wheelock Road, Cleveland)

The bad guys got away with the dog, but one of them got cut on glass they broke when forced their way into the Wheelock Road apartment, just above the Cleveland Cultural Gardens.

So, at least one of them left bloodstains on the porch and police are using it as DNA evidence to track down the dog thieves.

Call police with any information that could bring these thieves to justice and Missy Lynn home safe.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
(Left to right) Edward Nuitall, Michael Wafford and Lyndell Wafford, all of Chicago, were...
3 arrested following multi-state police chase
Dominique Betts is wanted in connection to a shooting on Wednesday morning in New Madrid, Mo.
Man wanted in connection to New Madrid, Mo. shooting; considered armed and dangerous
The team ended their 2021 season with a 7-3 victory over the Gateway Grizzlies at Rent One...
Owners of Southern Ill. Miners to retire, 2021 was last season for team in Marion

Latest News

The Cardinals season ends but includes a franchise record 17-game winning streak in September.
Cardinals lose heartbreaker to the Dodgers in NL Wild Card Game
Antonio C. Lee, 34, of Paducah, was arrested on warrants charging him with first-degree assault...
Man arrested in Tenn. in connection to Paducah shooting
The winners of the program’s fourth drawing was announced on Wednesday.
Winners of 4th MO VIP drawing announced
Students attending the career expo to learn about jobs in construction.
Build My Future high school hiring event
In Sikeston, Mo. the Build My Future event was held for students in Highschool.
Build For the Future event in Sikeston, Mo.