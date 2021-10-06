Cardinals take on Dodgers in NL Wild Card Game

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KFVS) - The Cardinals and Dodgers will face off in the National League Wild Card Game.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6.

Adam Wainwright gets the start Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.

Max Scherzer will be on the mound for the Dodgers.

The Cardinals finished the regular season strong with a a franchise record 17-game winning streak in September.

The winner of the Wild Card Game advances to a best-of-five Divisional Series against the Giants.

The two teams have met in the postseason five times, with St. Louis winning four of the previous five series.

