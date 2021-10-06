Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau City prepares for first Deer hunt

By Noelle Williams
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In just a couple weeks the City of Cape Girardeau will have its first deer hunt in City limits.

“Usually, with new hunts like this there is quite a bit of interest,” said Joel Porath, Missouri Department of Conservation wildlife section chief.

Just 47 hunters will get to be a part of it.

They’ll have to use bow and arrow and have a state issued hunter education.

The city ordinance for the managed deer hunt states:

“It shall be unlawful for any person to hunt without proper permits issued from the State of Missouri or to hunt in any location other than the land designated for the managed hunts”

“We have our orientation meeting set up for October 16th,” said Dustin Ziebold, Director of Finance.

He said the 5 areas include Twin Trees, Cape Rock, Fountain Park and Delaware Park will have “No Trespassing” signs at their entrances and will close off parts to the public.

“At the Twin Trees the trail will be closed for the duration of the hunt and we will also have signs at the main trail head of all of these properties. We will be putting them up the weekend before the hunt,” said Ziebold.

At designated areas, hunters must shoot away from the street, to keep drivers and property safe.

“There are all these safety protocols out in place to ensure that everything is kept within the property,” said Ziebold.

Porath is not sure what to expect from the deer hunt, but if it is a success, it may stick around.

“Well take a look at it after this year and maybe help them reevaluate it based on what we learned,” said Porath.

The hunt will start November 1 and end December 5.

You can visit https://www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/news/whats_new/managed_deer_hunt_fall_2021 for my information on the hunt.

