Cape Girardeau businesses impacted by Cardinals winning season

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As the playoffs start for the Saint Louis Cardinals, some local businesses are seeing a boost from the Redbirds’ winning season.

A couple places in town are prepared for the fans to come in and show support for not only the team, but their businesses as well.

“We’ve had quite a few people come in to just watch the games and stay awhile,” said Jaquasia Fletcher, Rosati’s Assistant Manager.

That’s something Fletcher expects to see Wednesday night, too.

“It does not matter the day, like just any game day we’re pretty busy for games,” said Fletcher.

Fletcher said about 15 to 25 cardinals fans come to the restaurant and stay to watch the games.

Just because the team is doing better now than it was earlier in the season, she says she doesn’t see a change in the number of people coming in.

“I don’t really think that there’s a difference because we have so many different games going on so there’s a lot of people here to watch all different teams,” said Fletcher.

Some people are making their way out to Plato’s Closet hoping to get their hands on some team gear.

“People are looking for it right now for sure,” said Amber Sayers, Plato’s Marketing Manager.

When the team isn’t playing so well, that’s when she sees people coming in to give the store their cardinals gear.

“They come in and they cash in on their stuff but when they are doing good, its good because we have a great selection and for like this year, we have a lot of Cardinals stuff to choose from,” said Sayers.

One Cardinals fan said this winning streak is a reason to wear more of the clothes he already owns.

“I think if anything I found myself getting it out of my closet after the drought they had this summer,” said Curt Buchheit.

Buchheit said Wednesday’s game is a good reason to get together with friends while supporting local businesses.

“Tonight, there’s probably 10 to 20 of us getting together at a local establishment here in town to share food and drink and watch the cardinals win,” said Buchheit.

Wednesday’s game is a big one because the loser goes home and the winner moves on to the next series.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.