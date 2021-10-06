Heartland Votes
Build My Future high school hiring event

Students attending the career expo to learn about jobs in construction.
Students attending the career expo to learn about jobs in construction.
By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Construction jobs are readily available across the state of Missouri, while hiring workers is at an all-time low.

According to the Associated General Contractors of America, 80 percent of Midwest contractors report difficulty hiring hourly craft workers leading them to start looking at the next generation of laborers.

“We’re having trouble putting people in jobs,” said State Senator Jason Bean who was at Three Rivers College campus in Sikeston to support an effort to get more young people into the construction industry.

“Across the state. And I mean not just the construction industry, but just about every industry. We need workforce, period,” said Jason Bean.

Build My Future provides students the opportunity to spend a day in the construction industry testing equipment and meeting employers.

“They are getting to see hands-on activities that have to do with careers that they can go into immediately after high school with some training,” said Bean.

Oak Ridge Guidance Counselor Rhonda McClanahan said she’s seen a lot of students interested in the construction industry.

“There are lots of opportunities. And I feel personally the earlier they are introduced to things and have the experience of seeing what the position or career can do for them, the better off they will be with moving forward,” said McClanahan.

While Oak Ridge senior Jeremiah Hamilton said he currently has a construction job but remains open to other opportunities.

“Definitely take away some lessons here. You know get some new experience and find out some new things to do. Because that’s why I came here,” said Hamilton.

Delta High School student Wesley Borneman said he sees his future here.

“There’s a lot of money into construction. It’s really fun. And it’s a little bit better than to spend 4 or 5, or 8 years in a college dorm or classroom when you are already out here working,” said Borneman.

“To have these kinds of events, show children what’s out there, what’s in the world,” said Bean, “Spike their interest, let them see firsthand what it is they may want to do.”

The Build My Future high school expo will be held in both Springfield and St. Charles, Missouri in April 2022.

