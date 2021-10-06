7 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Perry County, Ill.
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported seven new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, October 6.
According to the health department, all of them were in the 18-64 age range.
A summary of the total cases in the county includes:
- Active cases - 64
- Released from isolation - 4,300
- Deaths - 72
A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be on Wednesday, October 6 at the health department.
It’s by walk-in or appointment. Kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.