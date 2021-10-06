7 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Perry County, Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported seven new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, October 6.

According to the health department, all of them were in the 18-64 age range.

A summary of the total cases in the county includes:

Active cases - 64

Released from isolation - 4,300

Deaths - 72

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be on Wednesday, October 6 at the health department.

It’s by walk-in or appointment. Kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

