164 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death reported in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 164 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death as of Wednesday, October 6.

The newly reported death was a county resident in their 50s.

The health center also reported 171 resolved cases.

The seven-day positivity rate in Cape Girardeau County is 12.8 percent.

As of Wednesday, the Missouri COVID Dashboard shows 70,469 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Cape Girardeau County.

