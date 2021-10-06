164 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death reported in Cape Girardeau Co.
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 164 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death as of Wednesday, October 6.
The newly reported death was a county resident in their 50s.
The health center also reported 171 resolved cases.
The seven-day positivity rate in Cape Girardeau County is 12.8 percent.
As of Wednesday, the Missouri COVID Dashboard shows 70,469 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Cape Girardeau County.
