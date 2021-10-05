Heartland Votes
Winners of 4th MO VIP drawing to be announced Wed.; final drawing to be held on Fri.

The winners of the program’s fourth drawing will be announced on Wednesday.
The winners of the program's fourth drawing will be announced on Wednesday.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The fifth and final drawing for MO VIP will be Friday, October 8.

The deadline for entries is Wednesday, Oct. 6. Enter here.

The winners of the program’s fourth drawing will be announced on Wednesday.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, more than 650,000 vaccinated Missourians have entered the statewide COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.

It was launched on July 21.

Those who have already entered should not enter again. Unless you are selected as a winner in one of the first four drawings, you will remain eligible for the final drawing.

Like previous drawings, the fifth will also have 180 winners, for a total of 900 winners overall.

A cash prize of $10,000 will be awarded to 160 adults (18 and up), and 20 children, ages 12 to 17, will win an education savings account through the Missouri State Treasurer’s MOST 529 program.

