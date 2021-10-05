Williamson Co. deputies looking for burglary suspect

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies are trying to identify a burglary suspect.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the burglaries happened on September 27 and 29 in a rural northwestern part of the county.

The unidentified man was seen using stolen credit cards from the burglaries at two different convenience stores.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 618-997-6541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-414-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.