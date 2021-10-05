Heartland Votes
Williamson Co. deputies looking for burglary suspect

Deputies say the burglary suspect was seen using stolen credit cards from the burglaries at two...
Deputies say the burglary suspect was seen using stolen credit cards from the burglaries at two different convenience stores.(Williamson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies are trying to identify a burglary suspect.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the burglaries happened on September 27 and 29 in a rural northwestern part of the county.

The unidentified man was seen using stolen credit cards from the burglaries at two different convenience stores.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 618-997-6541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-414-TIPS (8477).

