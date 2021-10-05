Heartland Votes
TikTok Trend: Springfield Public Schools staff member slapped by student for viral video

TikTok
TikTok(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public School leaders warn about severe punishment after a staff member was slapped as part of a viral TikTok trend.

The “Slap a Teacher” challenge is making the rounds. And it put many school districts on high alert. The latest challenge encourages students to slap a teacher or staff member and run before being caught committing the assault. The district will not release the school the incident happened at due to privacy concerns.

Springfield school leaders want parents and students to know the discipline is severe and can include a potential referral to juvenile authorities or suspension. A student must work their way through the court system. And it could stay on their record.

In the past few weeks, students have also engaged in a TikTok trend called “devious licks” where students damaged school property. The district wants to make it clear individuals will be responsible for property damage and repaying the district.

”Anytime we have a situation like this when a nationwide or social media trend makes way here to Springfield sometimes our parents might not be aware,” said Stephen Hall of Springfield Public Schools. “So that is one of the things we want to start with, making sure they have an understanding of what is occurring and that they that they take the opportunity to meet with their kids and understand the real world consequences that can come from engaging in something like this.”

After the ‘slap a teacher’ incident occurred within SPS, school police did get involved and responded to the situation.

