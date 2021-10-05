Heartland Votes
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 41 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths

The Southern Seven Health Department reported 41 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths...
The Southern Seven Health Department reported 41 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths on Tuesday, October 5.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) -The Southern Seven Health Department reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, October 5.

The health department also reported 37 newly recovered cases.

According to the health department there is also a total of 211 active cases.

They also said there is two additional deaths and currently 162 deaths total in the Southern Seven region.

