Heartland Votes
Southeast Mo. State has reached 58.3% in vaccination rate on campus

As of Tuesday, October 5, the Southeast Missouri State University campus has reached 58.3...
As of Tuesday, October 5, the Southeast Missouri State University campus has reached 58.3 percent in vaccinations.(Southeast Missouri State University)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Southeast Missouri State University announced on Tuesday, October 5, their new vaccination rate percentage.

According to SEMO they have reached 58.3 percent in their vaccination rate due to the Redhawk community sharing their vaccination status.

The campus is getting closer to their vaccination rate goal of 70 percent.

