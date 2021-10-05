Heartland Votes
So. Ill. lawmakers to host drug-take back events

Two southern Illinois lawmakers have teamed up with two police departments to host free drug take-back events.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Two southern Illinois lawmakers have teamed up with two police departments to host free drug take-back events.

State Representative Patrick Windhorst and the Harrisburg Police Department will hold a drug take-back event on Wednesday, October 6 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the parking lot across the street from the Presbyterian Annex Building in Harrisburg.

State Representative Dave Severin and the Marion Police Department will be holding their event on Thursday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Marion Police Department.

At both locations, unwanted and expired medications, vitamins, ointments, lotions or creams will be accepted.

The items must be in sealed and closed containers.

Needles, syringes, EPI pens and other sharps, inhalers, aerosol cans, mercury thermometers, illegal drugs including cannabis products, or prescription drugs that do not belong to the individual will not be accepted.

For more information about the event, residents in Rep. Windhorst’s can contact his office at 618-294-8703 or the Harrisburg Police Department at 618-252-4258. Residents in Rep. Severin’s district can contact his office for more information at 618-440-5090.

