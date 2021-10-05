SIUC, Chicago college sign agreement to improve access for students in accounting

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale entered an agreement with City Colleges of Chicago to improve access for students in accounting.

The two institutions signed agreements at Harold Washington College for equity in accounting and renewal of Star Scholars.

“We are proud of our beautiful campus and the first-rate education and unique opportunities Salukis receive,” said Austin Lane, SIU Carbondale chancellor. “But we understand not all Chicago students can move to Carbondale to complete their education, so we will bring SIU Carbondale to the Windy City. We are grateful to City Colleges of Chicago for collaborating with us. These agreements fit well with our Imagine strategic plan, which includes pillars that address student success; diversity, equity and inclusion; and partnerships.”

“City Colleges of Chicago strives for equity and inclusion, and this agreement will help to bridge the opportunity gap for our Black and Brown students in this industry. We are incredibly grateful to SIU for their partnership,” said Juan Salgado, chancellor of City Colleges of Chicago.

They said the equity accounting agreement would improve social equity and offer eligible underserved community residents an affordable way to get a bachelor’s degree in accounting from SIUC while living in Chicago.

Following graduation with an associated degree, they said students can finish their bachelor’s degree in accounting online from SIUC.

According to the news release from the two institutions, the program aims to diversify the field of accounting, of which 8.8 percent identify as Black.

Through Star Scholars, City Colleges students can attend free of charge, then receive a scholarship from the university partner where they transfer.

SIU will offer a $1,000 scholarship to these students, who must have at least a 3.0, who must have at least a 3.0 GPA.

