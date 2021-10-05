Showers and storms likely tonight through tomorrow.

Heartland Votes
By Grant Dade
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We are tracking showers and thunderstorms moving into the area this evening. A few of these storms will produce locally heavy rain. Temperatures will remain muggy this evening slowly falling into the upper 60s. Lows by morning will be in the middle 60s.

Wednesday we will continue to see scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Heartland. We will likely see a break in the coverage during the early afternoon hours with more storms developing later in the day. Highs will reach the middle to upper 70s.

