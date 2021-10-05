Rain chances increase late this evening and tonight

Rain chances will increase as we move later in the evening and overnight hours. Showers and some scattered heavy rain will move into the area from the southeast to the northwest. There will be a chance for some isolated thunder in some of the heavy downpours. Lows tonight will drop into the lower to mid 60s. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms possible through the day on Wednesday too, although many areas will be dry for much of the day too. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. We dry out by the weekend and heat back up into the lower to mid 80s.

