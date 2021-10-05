Public can give input on new Downtown Carbondale bench designs

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Main Street wants your help choosing the design for new benches.

Working with Southern Illinois University students and the City of Carbondale, the organization found five designs. They are asking the public to pick three of the best designs to use downtown.

You can check out the online survey and choose your three favorite designs.

Carbondale Main Street said there will be an opportunity to vote in person on October 8 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Cellar Patio.

They were able to put in new seating after they were awarded The Main Street Resiliency grant.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.