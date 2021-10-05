Heartland Votes
Public can give input on new Downtown Carbondale bench designs

Carbondale Main Street wants your help choosing the design for new benches.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Working with Southern Illinois University students and the City of Carbondale, the organization found five designs. They are asking the public to pick three of the best designs to use downtown.

You can check out the online survey and choose your three favorite designs.

Carbondale Main Street said there will be an opportunity to vote in person on October 8 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Cellar Patio.

They were able to put in new seating after they were awarded The Main Street Resiliency grant.

