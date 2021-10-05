Perry County, Ill. food bank has given away $30 million worth of food in its 25 years

PICKNEYVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - One southern Illinois food bank is helping hundreds of those in need.

Years later, the food bank’s president said it’s going strong.

He helped give out millions of dollars in food for more than 20 years; and he says he’s not done yet.

“A miracle of God, I’m so happy that God chose me. Many are called, few are chosen,” said George Culley, president of Least of the Brethren Ministry.

For the past 25 years he’s run the ministry helping those in need of food.

“I’m here to feed you. We got food and Jesus’ hands go to feed you, it’s not me, it’s bigger than me and my wife, it’s Jesus’ hands that feed the hungry,” said Culley.

Culley said they’ve given away nearly $30 million worth of food since the beginning.

And even during the pandemic, Culley still fed those in need.

We asked Culley what it means to him to be able to keep people full.

“Well, there’s times I’ve cried with them, there’s times I’ve laughed with them, there’s times that I kind of stretched hands with them and I know some people can’t say thank you, there have been several saying thank you but I do it for one reason, I raise my hands to heaven,” said Culley.

Culley could not thank the St. Louis-Area Foodbank enough for delivering over 300 full SEMI truck’s worth of food.

“They worked diligently, they worked hard. They didn’t shut down either. Without them 90 percent of my food comes from. I’d be out of business,” said Culley.

He said no matter where you live, his mission is to feed all in need.

“Come, come, I got food. I don’t care drive 1,600 miles, you’ll have 500 dollars of food, it’ll be worth your trip,” he explained.

The food bank is open Mondays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Culley asks that you bring your drivers license with you. All the food will be brought out and loaded into your vehicle.

If you would like to donate, you can send it to the Least of the Brethren Ministry. Their address is 407 S. Douglas Street. Pickneyville, Illinois.

Those who are wanting to volunteer at the food bank can call the ministry at 618-357-9530.

