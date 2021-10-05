Monster Mash Car Bash scheduled for Oct. 31 in Downtown Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Monster Mash Car Bash will return to Downtown Cape Girardeau.

On Sunday, October 31 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., families are invited to 35 S. Spanish Street where classic cars will be parked and ready with candy.

According to Old Town Cape, Inc., there will be several free, on-site activities for children, including sack races and a pet costume contest.

Three awards will be given out for classic car drivers: Most Creative Vehicle Display, Best Costume and Spookiest Vehicle.

The event is free and open to the public. Organizers say costumes are encouraged.

