Monster Mash Car Bash scheduled for Oct. 31 in Downtown Cape Girardeau
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Monster Mash Car Bash will return to Downtown Cape Girardeau.
On Sunday, October 31 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., families are invited to 35 S. Spanish Street where classic cars will be parked and ready with candy.
According to Old Town Cape, Inc., there will be several free, on-site activities for children, including sack races and a pet costume contest.
Three awards will be given out for classic car drivers: Most Creative Vehicle Display, Best Costume and Spookiest Vehicle.
The event is free and open to the public. Organizers say costumes are encouraged.
